https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-says-gen-milley-made-story-about-yelling-him-situation-room?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump on Wednesday accused Army Gen. Mark Milley fabricated a story about the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff yelling at him in the White House Situation Room.

“In yet another desperate ploy to impress the Radical Left and keep his job, Milley made up a false story that he yelled at me in the Situation Room,” Trump said in a statement. “This is totally Fake News. If he had displayed such disrespect for his commander in chief, I would have fired him immediately.”

Trump is referencing events that allegedly occurred in August 2020 in which Milley allegedly repeatedly blew up over Trump’s handling of the racial-justice protests during that time.

The purportedly exchange is detailed in an excerpt from upcoming book Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender titled, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election.”

Trump allegedly shouted at the general, “I said you’re in f–ing charge!” to which Milley shouted back, “Well, I’m not in charge!” Trump responded by saying, “You can’t f–ing talk to me like that!” an excerpt from the forthcoming book read detailing the shouting match which was published by Axios Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

