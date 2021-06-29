https://www.theblaze.com/news/tucker-carlson-nsa-spying-defund

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says that the National Security Agency is spying on him and his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” prompting calls to defund the government entity.

What are the details?

Carlson on Monday night said that a “whistleblower within the U.S. government” said that the NSA has been spying on him and intended to force him off the air.

Tucker added that the unnamed person contacted the show to “warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

Pointing out that such a thing is not only unethical, but illegal, Carlson added that the whistleblower confirmed word-for-word notes about a story .

“The whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails,” he said during the Monday night broadcast. “There’s no other possible source for that information, period.”

He added, “The NSA captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons. The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that.”

The Fox host offered no tangible proof despite the fiery allegations and did not specify the information that was reportedly taken from Carlson’s texts or emails.

He did, however, state that he submitted a FOIA request demanding further information on the claim and added that “spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy.”

“If they are doing it to us … they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary, and we need to stop it right away,” Carlson insisted.

The New York Post reported that neither the NSA nor the White House responded to requests for comment on the shocking allegations.

What else?

On Monday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform needs to look into Carlson’s claims.

She tweeted, “The House Committee on Oversight and Reform should immediately and thoroughly investigate @TuckerCarlson’s claim that the NSA is spying on him. If this is indeed true, criminal charges should be brought on those who have violated this private citizen’s rights.”

The Libertarian Party of Texas added that the agency ought to be defunded.

In a simple, one-sentence tweet, the group wrote, “Defund the NSA.”

Another social media user added, “How about we defund the FBI and NSA and increase funding for the police.”

“We need to defund the FBI and the NSA. [T]he two of the most corrupt organizations in the Government,” another wrote.

