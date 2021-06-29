https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twelve-year-old-girl-in-wheelchair-after-pfizer-vaccine-mother-in-tears/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
‘Felt like her heart was being ripped out through her neck’
Twelve year-old Maddie was enrolled in the Pfizer vaccine clinical trial. She’s now in a wheelchair, has an NG tube, and is suffering from severe memory loss, along with many other issues.
So about this Twitter disclaimer… “safe for most people” isn’t in dispute. Most people can drink alcohol responsibly. Drunk driving accidents still happen. We don’t ignore them or belittle people who mention them. In fact, we emphasize them. pic.twitter.com/5pCeal7U0N
— Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) June 29, 2021