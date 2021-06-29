https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/29/texas-atmos-energy-explosion-pipeline/

Two people died and three were injured after a natural gas pipeline exploded near Farmersville, Texas on Monday afternoon, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at the Atmos Energy facility in Collin County, approximately 35 miles northeast of Dallas, according to the AP. The FBI will help local officials investigate the incident, though the explosion appears to have been an accident, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Initial investigation indicates employees from Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering, subcontractors for Atmos Energy, were conducting pipeline maintenance when an accident occurred,” the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Press Release: Gas Explosion near Farmersville, TX We will release additional information when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/DwteZ989WR — Collin Co. Sheriff (@CollinCoSO) June 29, 2021

Two people were found dead near the pipeline and two others were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. The workers were performing maintenance on a gas line before the explosion, an ABC affiliate reported.

“Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas today. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage,” Atmos said in a statement, WFAA-TV reported. (RELATED: Most Voters Say Pipelines Are ‘Safest And Best Method’ Of Transporting Oil And Gas, Poll Finds)

“Our highly trained technicians continue to work with the fire departments and emergency first responders to monitor the situation and make sure the area is safe. Our number one priority continues to be the safety of the public, our employees, our contractors, and our natural gas distribution system,” Atmos added, according to WFAA-TV. Atmos did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

