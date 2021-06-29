https://noqreport.com/2021/06/29/u-s-police-in-major-metropolitan-areas-voting-with-their-feet/

Share the truth

Not even the fantastical, twisted literary worlds invented by Lewis Carroll aka Charles Dodgson prepared me for the rabbit hole the Democrats opened on Sunday with their strident claim that the policing crisis unfolding in Democrat-controlled cities is the fault of Republicans.

Yep. The Democrats who have been championing “Defund” the police since George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose last year are now having second thoughts as murders and gun violence become a common experience in the predominantly black neighborhoods comprising New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Promoted Content

In tandem with the explosion of violence that was detonated by Democrat leaders denouncing the police as fascist thugs, senior police officers are voting with their feet and saying good-bye to the job.

The Police Executive Research Forum is out with an important new study documenting the exodus. Here are the key findings :

TRENDING: Sen. Ron Johnson Hearing: Mother with Disabled Daughter Breaks Down Crying While Sharing How COVID Vaccine Shattered Her Daughter’s Life (VIDEO) On average, agencies are currently filling only 93% of the authorized number of positions available. Among the responding agencies as a whole, fewer new officers were hired, and resignations and retirements […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

