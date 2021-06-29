https://thelibertydaily.com/uniquely-designed-to-attack-humans-stunned-researchers-accidentally-discover-covid-19-is-a-man-made-abomination/

When a team of researchers in Australia from Flinders University and La Trobe used powerful computers to model the protein receptors in a number of animal species, their goal was to see how the coronavirus’s spike protein attached itself to them. What they discovered shocked them.

Unlike anything that could have developed over time in nature and jumped to humans, Covid-19 demonstrates a unique design that was intended to attack humans specifically. This is, of course, impossible if one were to believe everything (anything) the Chinese Communist Party has said about the coronavirus. But considering all the evidence is pointing to the theory that Covid-19 was artificially produced through gain-of-function research as either a way to develop defenses against biological weapons or a biological weapon itself, we should heed this report’s findings.

According to Daily Telegraph:

The theory was that if the coronavirus attached itself readily to an animal like a bat or a pangolin, it would have likely been the species that the bug used to make its leap into the human population. However, the modelling found that the coronavirus’s spike protein was best suited to attacking protein receptors in humans. “The computer modelling found the virus’s ability to bind to the bat ACE2 protein was poor relative to its ability to bind human cells,” said Flinders University epidemiologist and vaccine researcher Professor Nikolai Petrovsky. “This argues against the virus being transmitted directly from bats to humans.”

What the article doesn’t say is what many, particularly in the intelligence and conspiracy communities, have been speculating about for a while. This appears to be a designer coronavirus. In other words, it was made to do exactly what it’s doing now, namely spread across the human race at an alarming speed.

One can argue that if it was accidentally released, that this was a blessing because they were likely trying to make it more virulent and deadly. The “Biological Weapons Playbook” is pretty straight forward. Step one is to develop a disease that’s under their control. Step two is to make it a mass killer. Step three is to develop a treatment or vaccine to protect China’s own people while killing others. It would appear the coronavirus leaked out somewhere between steps one and two.

Nature didn’t take bat soup and skip hundreds of generations of mutations to make Covid-19 tailor-made for humans. This was manufactured with intent. The only question is whether it was released intentionally or leaked prematurely.

