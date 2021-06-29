https://noqreport.com/2021/06/29/vaccine-hunters-dressed-up-as-covid-19-and-the-jab-go-door-to-door-searching-for-the-unvaccinated/

The Globalist Elite Governors, like California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, are desperate to get you jabbed. They are going to great lengths to manipulate you into getting the vaccine. We’ve seen lotteries with million dollar prizes, Laker season ticket giveaways and good old fashioned guilt-trips like “you don’t want to kill your grandmother, do you?”

In their quest to get every man, woman and child injected with the experimental drug otherwise known as the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine, Governor Gavin Newsom is spending ten million dollars in a campaign to send “vaccine hunters” door-to-door to convince anyone who has not gotten the COVID-19 Shot to get it.

Apparently, in Orange County, California, these Vaccine Hunters have upped their game, going door-to-door dressed up as ‘Rona and The Jab. Now, let’s skip right past the fact that they are going to traumatize countless numbers of children to see a giant needle and deadly virus at their front door. Really, what are they thinking?

When the data didn’t convince us, they turned to bribery. When that didn’t work, they turned to manipulation. When that didn’t work, they turned to hunting down the unvaccinated. When that didn’t work, they dress up in costumes. This is insane.

However, it also shows us how desperate they are to have a 100% vaccination rate. This should be a red flag to all of us. They’ve got everyone so terrified of this virus that has a 99.9% survival rate that even the vaccinated are terrified of the unvaxxed. This leads to peer pressure to get the jab from your friends and family.

All of this is emotional manipulation that completely ignores the science. We are not dealing with an FDA approved vaccine… instead, it’s an experimental drug that is allowed on emergency-use basis through fraudulent mean. The CDC and FDA is suppressing discussions about the extremely safe and effective drugs like Ivermectin and HCQ because if those are allowed, the vaccines would not be able to administered through emergency-use and would have to go through the proper process to get FDA-approved.

Additionally, the massive reports of serious side effects and heart conditions from boys as young as sixteen years old should be a red flag to everybody who cares about their loved ones. Instead, this information is hidden and they send out people dressed as ‘Rona and the Jabby to convince you to take the jab.

And finally, in a time where the Left is screaming about practicing social distancing, who came up with the brilliant idea to send strangers to your home after going door-to-door with your entire neighborhood? Using their logic, if one person had COVID-19 without knowing it, these Vaccine Hunters would end up spreading it to the entire neighborhood.

I think the conclusion that we can draw from this is that the pro-vaxxers are desperate to get you vaccinated. Why? I have no idea, except that they’ve traded logic and reason for fear and emotion.

