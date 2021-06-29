https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/29/vogue-ends-its-4-year-hiatus-of-putting-first-ladies-on-the-cover/

First Lady Jill Biden is on the cover of the new edition of Vogue magazine “because of course she is”:

Have a look:

The accompanying article is titled, “A First Lady for All of Us: On the Road with Dr. Jill Biden” but isn’t every First Lady a “First Lady for all of us”?

Note: Former fashion model Melania Trump was never on the cover when she was First Lady:

As we told you before, Jen Psaki is up next with the Vogue treatment:

