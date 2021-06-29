https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/29/vogue-ends-its-4-year-hiatus-of-putting-first-ladies-on-the-cover/

First Lady Jill Biden is on the cover of the new edition of Vogue magazine “because of course she is”:

Jill Biden is on the cover of Vogue because of course she is. — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) June 29, 2021

Cover of new Vogue Magazine featuring First Lady @DrBiden. Photo: Annie Leibovitz pic.twitter.com/OartjxZKcR — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 29, 2021

The accompanying article is titled, “A First Lady for All of Us: On the Road with Dr. Jill Biden” but isn’t every First Lady a “First Lady for all of us”?

ON THE COVER: ⁦@DrBiden⁩ profiled in the next edition of ⁦@voguemagazine⁩, with a focus on her work as a community college teacher. https://t.co/yfnR5oJYeu — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) June 29, 2021

Note: Former fashion model Melania Trump was never on the cover when she was First Lady:

Kamala Harris on the cover of FEB Vogue. Melania Trump — despite having worked as a fashion model — was never on the cover during her years as First Lady. In part, cause as Anna Wintour has said – she thinks it’s important to profile women in the magazine that we believe in” pic.twitter.com/qzJHMLj8WV — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) January 10, 2021

As we told you before, Jen Psaki is up next with the Vogue treatment:

Kamala Harris, Jill Biden an now Jen Psaki already set for Vogue — Melania Trump, Kayley McEnany, Sarah Sanders snubbed https://t.co/AQIL9zsYuA — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 3, 2021

