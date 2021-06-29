https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/29/vogue-ends-its-4-year-hiatus-of-putting-first-ladies-on-the-cover/
First Lady Jill Biden is on the cover of the new edition of Vogue magazine “because of course she is”:
Jill Biden is on the cover of Vogue
Cover of new Vogue Magazine featuring First Lady @DrBiden.
The accompanying article is titled, “A First Lady for All of Us: On the Road with Dr. Jill Biden” but isn’t every First Lady a “First Lady for all of us”?
@DrBiden profiled in the next edition of @voguemagazine, with a focus on her work as a community college teacher.
Note: Former fashion model Melania Trump was never on the cover when she was First Lady:
Kamala Harris on the cover of FEB Vogue.
Melania Trump — despite having worked as a fashion model — was never on the cover during her years as First Lady. In part, cause as Anna Wintour has said – she thinks it's important to profile women in the magazine that we believe in"
As we told you before, Jen Psaki is up next with the Vogue treatment:
Kamala Harris, Jill Biden an now Jen Psaki already set for Vogue — Melania Trump, Kayley McEnany, Sarah Sanders snubbed
