Gosh, this doesn’t look good for CNN, especially considering Jake Tapper really does have one of their anchor shows.
75% lost?
HO-LEE CHIT.
Nolte: CNN’s Jake Tapper Loses 75% of His Audience in Six Months https://t.co/gmVANCGKb3
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 29, 2021
From Breitbart:
Between May 31 and June 23, Tapper, a proven liar, and fabulist averaged only –LOL –708,000 viewers during his 4 p.m. ET hour. That’s down from 2.8 million in January.
By comparison, Fox’s dreadful Neal Cavuto walloped Tapper with an average of 1.1 million viewers during this same hour.
Between the first and second quarter of the year, Tapper lost 49 percent of his viewers.
Tapper’s second hour (5-6 p.m. ET) averaged only 799,000 viewers between May 31 and June 23. Fox’s The Five averaged 2.6 million viewers during this same hour, which means Tapper’s taking a jaw-dropping 229 percent beating.
Wow.
And Tater is losing viewers as well.
It’s almost as if they needed Trump to win in 2020 more than anyone else (we’ve only been saying that for four years now).
I guess 25% of his fan base don’t care about objective reporting 🤔
— Bob Loblaw 🇺🇸 (@BobLoblaw555) June 29, 2021
Guess not.
— Smitty Smat (@GRonaldSmith) June 29, 2021
Maybe Jake, it’s time to ‘tap’ out.
— MarianneForLiberty🇺🇸 (@MariannePreime1) June 29, 2021
Fakey Jakey used to be somebody.
— Just in a mood (@wife_darcy) June 29, 2021
He coulda’ been a contender!
***
