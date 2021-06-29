https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/29/wait-hes-lost-how-much-wow-cnns-jake-tappers-dwindling-audience-is-like-watching-karma-in-real-time/

Gosh, this doesn’t look good for CNN, especially considering Jake Tapper really does have one of their anchor shows.

75% lost?

HO-LEE CHIT.

Nolte: CNN’s Jake Tapper Loses 75% of His Audience in Six Months https://t.co/gmVANCGKb3

From Breitbart:

Between May 31 and June 23, Tapper, a proven liar, and fabulist averaged only –LOL –708,000 viewers during his 4 p.m. ET hour. That’s down from 2.8 million in January.

By comparison, Fox’s dreadful Neal Cavuto walloped Tapper with an average of 1.1 million viewers during this same hour.

Between the first and second quarter of the year, Tapper lost 49 percent of his viewers.

Tapper’s second hour (5-6 p.m. ET) averaged only 799,000 viewers between May 31 and June 23. Fox’s The Five averaged 2.6 million viewers during this same hour, which means Tapper’s taking a jaw-dropping 229 percent beating.