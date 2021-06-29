https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-energy-secretary-says-we-dont-know-fully-if-climate-change-caused-florida-building-collapse

Biden administration Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that “we don’t know fully” whether climate change caused the collapse of a condominium building in Miami, Florida.

“Do you think that climate could have played a role in that building’s collapse?” a CNN anchor asked Granholm, who previously served as governor of Michigan.

“Well, obviously, we don’t know fully, but we do know that the seas are rising,” replied Granholm. “We know that we’re losing inches and inches of beach — it’s not just in Florida, but all around.”

Granholm then touted the Biden administration’s efforts to pass infrastructure legislation.

“Michigan, where I’m from, we’ve seen the loss of beaches because the waters are rising,” she continued. “This is a phenomenon that will continue… We’ll have to wait and see what the analysis is for this building, but the issue about resilience and making sure that we adapt to this changing climate — that’s gonna mean levies need to be built, that means sea walls need to be built, that means infrastructure needs to be built.”

“Hopefully these infrastructure bills, when taken together, will make a huge step and allow America to lead again,” she concluded.

Last week, a condominium building collapsed in Miami, killing at least eleven people and leaving over 150 people missing.

“News is starting to come in now for the families, more and more, unfortunately, we haven’t had good news in a couple days, and the pressure continues to build,” commented Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman on Monday. “I visited the site several times a day since this started, for hours upon hours, and the rescue workers are working at full capacity, they have heavy machinery there, they’re working, everybody wants it to be faster. It’s never fast enough, but they have to do it in a careful way to make sure that they don’t hurt the site in the sense that they’re not hurting other people that are there in the rubble.”

On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) met with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and welcomed an Israeli Defense Forces team that will aid the disaster recovery efforts. The Israelis turned down free hotel rooms in order to sleep in tents at the disaster site.

