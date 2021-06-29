https://hannity.com/media-room/wh-backs-protester-press-sec-says-biden-respects-the-right-for-people-to-protest-anthem/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki seemingly backed an Olympian who protested the US flag during the National Anthem this week; saying the President understands people have the “right to peacefully protest.”

“Part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we, as a country, haven’t lived up to our highest ideals and it means respecting the right of people … to peacefully protest,” said Psaki.

A potential Olympian faced a growing backlash on social media Monday after the athlete turned-her-back on the American flag during the performance of the National Anthem at a track and field competition.

“Why does the Left hate America? Sure, we have our faults, but no nation in the history of the world has liberated more people from captivity, has lifted more out of poverty, has bled more for freedom, or has blessed more w/ abundance. God bless America,” posted Sen. Ted Cruz on Twitter.

“Thank you! I never said I hated this country! People try to put words in my mouth but they can’t. That’s why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE,” fired-back the athlete.

