GOP Rep. Paul Gosar prides himself on sticking to his guns, which on its face seems like a good quality.

But what if those guns are defective?

That’s apparently the case with Gosar, as agreeing to team up with the likes of groyper troll Nick Fuentes can’t be seen as anything other than a glaring character defect:

A sitting member of Congress fundraising with AFPAC. That’s where we are. And he sits on committees. This is from a Telegram channel linked to Nick Fuentes. Telegram is a conspiracy & white nationalist fantasy land—that’s where Gosar hangs evidently. A dangerous time. pic.twitter.com/KNFe8otj31 — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 29, 2021

The “white supremacist” label gets tossed around quite a bit by liberals in order to smear Republicans and conservatives. But in Fuentes’ case, the label is accurate. And if Gosar is willingly associating with Fuentes, he shouldn’t be surprised to find himself branded a white supremacist.

Rep. Gosar fundraising with 5’3″ Nick Fuentes is not the “America First” win Gosar thinks it is https://t.co/Pda2BCQFsW — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) June 29, 2021

What on earth would possess Rep. Gosar to do this? Unless, of course, he supports what Fuentes stands for.

Rep. Paul Gosar is fundraising with a white supremacist. https://t.co/Wjf7JJepfd — Peter Olson (@Dethtron5000) June 29, 2021

This is gross (and it’s even grosser if one knows anything about Fuentes, who dabbles in Holocaust denial). https://t.co/jttpHoARvb — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) June 29, 2021

Fuentes doesn’t just dabble in Holocaust denial; he absolutely revels in it.

What absolute fresh hell is this? Gosar hanging with Fuentes, who said Jews were agents of Satan. What a shameful display. https://t.co/oAccDG0umk — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2021

This kid literally compared the deaths of Jews in the Holocaust to baking among other insane/hateful/bigoted takes. What on earth, @RepGosar? https://t.co/mEnHWk2Hln — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) June 29, 2021

Perhaps I’m being petty but I notice when other conservatives speak up when stuff like this happens with people on “our side” and when they choose to stay silent. Thank you Alyssa. https://t.co/eRazSgzDki — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 29, 2021

In this case, it’s prudent to wait to confirm whether this is actually happening. If so, burn him to the ground. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 29, 2021

This is not his first Fuentes rodeo. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 29, 2021

It is not:

Unfortunately not “fresh” eitherhttps://t.co/Zen6fSOvOx — G. Scott Shand 🌐 (@GScottShand) June 29, 2021

Gosar’s intentions couldn’t be any clearer:

Not sure why anyone is freaking out. I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left https://t.co/EJAZopO2pI — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) June 29, 2021

Nick Fuentes is not a conservative; he’s a vicious, bigoted, hateful little ghoul. Gosar knows damn well why people are “freaking out,” and his doubling down demonstrates that his decision to collaborate with Fuentes was not a lapse in judgment, but rather a deliberate strategic move.

This appears to be Gosar’s response. Like I said, disqualifying and despicable. Just because something makes the left mad does not make it a good thing to do. Associating with neo-Nazis isn’t a question of disagreeing on some issues, it’s disagreeing on basic moral standards. https://t.co/T1giAa3bnw — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 29, 2021

This is inexcusable. If Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s antisemitism is toxic and evil and warrants their expulsion from polite society, then Gosar, too, should be made a pariah for associating with a notorious Holocaust-denying racist.

If you need his support to win, I can assure you your congressional seat is not worth it. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) June 29, 2021

Absolutely nothing ppl love more than living down to expectations. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2021

