https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/29/what-next-racism-made-it-collapse-biden-energy-sec-jennifer-granholm-hints-climate-change-mightve-caused-fl-building-to-collapse-watch/

You know what … we got nothin’.

Nope.

Not a thing.

Who ARE these people?!

Are we really supposed to believe climate change made the building in Florida collapse?

C’mon, man.

Or woman.

Whatever.

Watch.

Biden Energy Secretary @JenGranholm: “We don’t know fully” if “climate change” caused Florida building collapse pic.twitter.com/Xy8H5lgdkH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2021

Dafuq?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What next? Racism made it collapse? Trump? W.? Death hornets?

Hell, we know they’ve been trying to blame DeSantis … they’re just awful.

We don’t know fully if concrete-and-rebar-eating-zombies caused the Florida building collapse. Makes just as much sense. — 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥’𝔰 𝔊𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔞 𝔓𝔦𝔤 4.0🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) June 29, 2021

ZOMBIES.

We knew it!

It’s always zombies.

Or the Amish.

Yup. We rolled our eyes so far back in our head we saw our own backside.

*hat tip to the tweep who made that joke originally*

Is anyone even saying that? Lol — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) June 29, 2021

Climate change may or may not had something to do with the strikes in Syria. — Bradley Schick (@BradleySchick) June 29, 2021

can gaslighting cause building collapse? asking for my narcissistic friend — BM_C (@gdmnearandfar) June 29, 2021

Climate change has affected the amount of oxygen to her brain! — Penny Nall (@Pnall81) June 29, 2021

Truth.

I thought it was systemic racism. — Mattphilbin (@Mattphilbin) June 29, 2021

Let’s not give them any ideas.

K?

***

Related:

Lew-Who, Za-Her! The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein tries SO HARD to pick a fight with DeSantis’ press secretary, fails PATHETICALLY

‘Juuuuust STFU’! CNN bound and determined to ruin Independence Day for Americans but they ain’t havin’ ANY of it

‘Dude, they spy on ALL OF US’: Jonah Goldberg’s smug spoiler alert claiming the NSA isn’t spying on Tucker Carlson BACKFIRES

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

