A white British man underwent 18 plastic surgeries to look like a member of the K-Pop band “BTS.”

A British TikTok “influencer” named Oli London said he spent more than $200,000 to look like his favorite K-Pop musician Jimin.

“This is my new official flag for being a non-binary person who identifies as Korean. Thank you for the overwhelming support it was so hard for me to come out as Them/they/kor/ean,” said Oli London, who is now identifying as “Park Jimin HueningKai Taeyong Imnida.”

“I am gonna come out today and say that I’ve been transitioning. I’ve been very unhappy with who I am deep down for the last eight years and I’ve had, like, 18 plastic surgeries now…” he said.

“I’ve just had a facelift, a brow lift, a temple lift, an eye surgery, a canthoplasty, and my teeth done as well. These are just part of my transition. I’m feeling really good for the first time in my life I feel beautiful. I’m looking in the mirror and I love the way I look and feel happy, and I hope people can respect my decision.”

“It’s a very tough decision to come out this way, but I am coming out as non-binary,” YouTuber and Instagram star London continued. “I don’t feel I identify as male or female. I just feel like I’m just in the middle and my pronouns are they/them, Korean/Jimin.”

“I know a lot of people don’t understand me, but I do identify as Korean, and I do look Korean now. I do feel Korean. I don’t identify as British, so please don’t… refer to me as British, because I identify as Korean.”

“That’s just my culture, that’s my home country. That’s exactly how I look now, and I also identify as Jimin, that’s my Korean name. I know it’s a little bit confusing for some people. Nobody’s ever come out as Jimin or Korean, but this is something that you guys know if you’ve followed my journey for the last eight years.”

VIDEO:

This is what Oli London looked like before plastic surgery:

so this is what oli london looked like before the surgery pic.twitter.com/ghCpICo0zt — elliˡᵒᵛᵉˢᵏᵖᵒᵖ👑 (@yunscookie) May 1, 2021

