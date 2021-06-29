https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/29/whos-ready-for-bracelets-with-qr-codes-to-prove-you-are-vaccinated/
Welp.
The company ImmunaBand is getting a lot of press lately over its bracelets to prove you’ve been vaccinated:
Prove you’re vaccinated with this ImmunaBand bracelet https://t.co/vsZ4W9SNhN pic.twitter.com/Mc7ikZWHYe
— New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2021
So far, they’re targeting business owners:
If you’re a business owner, we know you care deeply about the safety of the people you serve. #ImmunaBand easily identifies employees who have been fully vaccinated.
Learn more about ImmunaBand for Business at https://t.co/UjxVRTUofA #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/nze5CuhieZ
— ImmunaBand (@ImmunaBand) June 28, 2021
And look how fashionable it is!
Take me (and my #ImmunaBand) out to the (@Mets) ballgame! ⚾ #NYMets pic.twitter.com/TFyoD2cmWG
— ImmunaBand (@ImmunaBand) June 24, 2021
From the New York Post, “The ImmunaBand Vaccination Band is now on sale for just $17.95 and could allow you to more quickly get back to the pre-pandemic life we’ve been missing”:
‘The ImmunaBand Vaccination Band is now on sale for just $17.95 and could allow you to more quickly get back to the pre-pandemic life we’ve been missing.’
Except, I don’t remember these in pre-pandemic life… https://t.co/2fAY79iDdT
— Gary Chappell (@GaryChappellDE) June 28, 2021
“How about no?”:
How about no? https://t.co/uhPklJJZN8
— Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 28, 2021
Andrew Yang, who proposed something similar, was just soundly defeated in the NYC mayoral primary:
Is this an Andrew Yang thing? https://t.co/RhDMShTo8L pic.twitter.com/Jv2SkTeeuI
— Austin Petersen 🇺🇲 (@AP4Liberty) June 28, 2021
Let’s just say the reaction to the bracelet has not been so great:
I’d rather poke hot pins in my eyeballs. https://t.co/Xp3i5okYBO
— Jim Osman (@EdgeCGroup) June 28, 2021
And:
Watch for yourself: “The only secure way to take your vaccine card with you and share it with whoever you like!”
***