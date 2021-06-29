https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/29/whos-ready-for-bracelets-with-qr-codes-to-prove-you-are-vaccinated/

Welp.

The company ImmunaBand is getting a lot of press lately over its bracelets to prove you’ve been vaccinated:

So far, they’re targeting business owners:

And look how fashionable it is!

From the New York Post, “The ImmunaBand Vaccination Band is now on sale for just $17.95 and could allow you to more quickly get back to the pre-pandemic life we’ve been missing”:

“How about no?”:

Andrew Yang, who proposed something similar, was just soundly defeated in the NYC mayoral primary:

Let’s just say the reaction to the bracelet has not been so great:

And:

Watch for yourself: “The only secure way to take your vaccine card with you and share it with whoever you like!”



***

