https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/wisconsin-supreme-court-dismisses-second-drop-box-case-third-time-charge/

Just the News reported yesterday (emphasis added):

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Monday challenging ballot dropboxes and absentee ballot collections in Wisconsin.

The suit was filed just days after the Wisconsin Supreme Court side-stepped a legal challenge on the same questions.

TRENDING: Sen. Ron Johnson Hearing: Mother with Disabled Daughter Breaks Down Crying While Sharing How COVID Vaccine Shattered Her Daughter’s Life (VIDEO)

“Wisconsin voters deserve certainty that elections are conducted fairly and in accordance with state law. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission is giving advice to clerks that is contrary to the law, putting the ballots of countless voters at risk,” WILL’s Rick Essenberg said.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Friday to dismiss a legal challenge to dropboxes and ballot harvesting. Swing justice Brian Hagedorn joined the court’s liberal justices in dismissing the claim for technical reasons.