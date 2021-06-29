https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/without-revealing-choice-trump-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Without disclosing his decision, former President Donald Trump on Wednesday told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has made up his mind about whether he will run for president in 2024.

The audience cheered when Hannity asked whether they would like Trump to run in 2024.

When Hannity asked Trump whether he has made up his mind, Trump replied, “Yes.”

