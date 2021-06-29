https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/29/yikes-vogues-puff-piece-on-jill-biden-inadvertently-lends-further-credence-to-some-peoples-worst-fears-about-the-biden-administration/

As we discussed earlier, Vogue has decided to put a moratorium on their four-year-long moratorium against First Ladies on the cover and is shining a much-needed spotlight on Kween Doctor Jill Biden.

This is all very exciting, of course, which is why Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa is so excited:

NEW! @voguemagazine AUGUST 2021 COVER STORY! Featuring @FLOTUS

“A First Lady for All of Us” “She is, quite simply, a joy multiplier.” “here’s a first lady who is driven, tireless, effortlessly popular, but also someone who reminds us of ourselves.”https://t.co/viBvQ4dDBY — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) June 29, 2021

We could make a whole lotta mattresses out of all that fluff.

But buried in all that fluff is something very interesting, and actually quite damning for the Biden administration — and for Joe Biden himself:

“It’s hard to imagine Joe doing this without her.”

Yikes, indeed. Here’s a pretty glaring admission that Jill Biden is a lot more involved with the day-to-day operations of the presidency than she should be. As if this wasn’t bad enough:

Not sure why the Biden administration would want to promote Jill Biden’s oversized role in her husband’s administration, but then, we’ve grown accustomed to the Biden administration making terrible decisions.

I don’t recall voting for her. I mean…I didn’t vote for Joe either…but I don’t think ANYBODY voted for Jill. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) June 29, 2021

I don’t recall seeing Jill Biden’s name on the ticket in November 🤔 — A. C. Miller (@see081480) June 29, 2021

What would Joe say he does here?

Every puppet needs a ventriloquist — BasedNationOneGod (@nation_based) June 29, 2021

This is fine. Everything’s fine.

Mrs. Wilson I presume? — Robert O’Brien (@RobertOBrien26) June 29, 2021

It’s déjà vu all over again.

It’s quite inappropriate and revealing that Kamala is such an unreliable VP that the administration feels compelled to instead hand Biden’s duties to the unelected First Lady. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 28, 2021

