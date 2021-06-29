https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/you-know-which-country-you-re-going-to-represent-prather-shreds-woke-olympian

Chad Prather on Monday reacted to Olympian Gwen Berry, the U.S. hammer thrower who turned her back to the American flag while the national anthem played at the medal ceremony. Berry told reporters that standing for racial justice is what she believes is important.

In this clip, Chad noted that Berry knew she was representing America when she signed on to compete in the event.

“Get woke, go broke,” he added.

Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Use promo code CHAD to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

