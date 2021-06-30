https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/1-1024th-of-the-truth-elizabeth-warren-manages-to-lie-about-the-constitution-the-senate-and-math-in-a-single-endthefilibuster-tweet/

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is impressively articulate for someone with a forked tongue.

Like, this no doubt sounds brilliant to her supporters despite the fact that it’s absolute garbage and she knows it:

Oh? She’s familiar with the Constitution?

We certainly can’t blame you for doubting her. She seems to have missed some pretty important stuff in there.

Ackshually, Liz, the Constitution says you’re wrong and/or lying.

And while she’s at it, she can read a basic math book. Like, if you’re going to claim you have a majority, you should probably know what a majority is.

And then, if she’s still got time, she can read her own record on the filibuster.

… is because she’s a power-hungry hypocrite.

She’s counting on her base to be too stupid to see through her. And that may be one calculation she actually gets right:

Well, there’s a sucker born every minute. And Elizabeth Warren is grateful for every single one.

