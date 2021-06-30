https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/infrastructure/561052-a-new-city-has-been-found-to-have-the-worst

Los Angeles traffic, once crowned the worst in the nation, has been relieved of its title by another metropolitan region, according to a new report on the city with the worst traffic in the country.

Researchers at Texas A&M University ranked traffic congestion in urban areas across the country, and found that the New York-Newark metropolitan area was the worst, followed by Boston, Mass.; Houston, Texas; and finally the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California region.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic effectively slashing commuter times, New Yorkers ended up spending a cumulative 494,268 hours of delayed time in traffic in 2020, whereas Angelenos endured a lesser 365,543 hours stuck in traffic.

This amounts to roughly 56 hours of sitting in traffic per person for New Yorkers.

The report authors acknowledged the reason for long traffic delays during a pandemic where most people were remanded to stay home as much as possible.

“The underlying elements of traffic problems – too many car trips, too much rush-hour roadwork, crashes, stalled vehicles and weather issues – have not receded,” Tim Lomax, one of the report’s authors said. “What’s different is that those elements have been eclipsed by plummeting traffic volume.”

While daily commuter traffic did drop by almost half compared to the year prior, truck traffic increased, largely due to one aspect of supply chains that saw major demand increases: at-home delivery.

“The pandemic really impacted supply chains,” report co-author Bill Eisele says. “But through it all, truckers kept on delivering the goods in our time of need.”

While the economy begins to reopen, remote work options are here to stay for many companies and employees, partially due to the demand for more flexible hours and working conditions. The report authors note that giving commuters more choices about their schedules is “critical” to optimizing U.S. highways.

“Flexible work hours and reliable internet connections allow employees to choose work schedules that are beneficial for meeting family needs and the needs of their jobs,” says report co-author David Schrank. “And it also reduces the demand for roadway space, which is beneficial for the rest of us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

