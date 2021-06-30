https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/30/aft-president-randi-weingarten-says-her-union-has-tried-to-reopen-schools-since-april-2020/

As Twitchy reported Tuesday night, American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten retweeted a Washington Post story, saying teachers as workers need to be prepared to adapt as the coronavirus delta variant develops. A lot of people took that as a sign that the delta variant would be the union’s next excuse not to return to in-classroom instruction in the fall.

That wasn’t the only ratio awaiting Weingarten, though. She tweeted a bit of her appearance at the Aspen Festival (without a mask, no less) and received this reply:

It makes me sick that the same people who are responsible for severely long and short-term harming kids by unnecessarily keeping them in isolation for almost 1.5 years are responsible for “reopening” and “recovery”. — It’s called balance (@Balance1512) June 29, 2021

We tried to reopen schools safely since April 2020… — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) June 29, 2021

The first tweet has garnered 974 likes in the past 24 hours. Weingarten’s has racked up eight.

No. You did not. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 30, 2021

Congrats Randi, it takes a truly sick individual to spew such lies. The unions used their influence to keep our kids out of school for no other reason but their own greed. — Adriana Stubbs (@adriana_s1970) June 30, 2021

I’d say go to hell, but you’ve already bought your tickets. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 30, 2021

TFW you think you get to define what “safely” means. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) June 30, 2021

Ooh, honey this ain’t goin too well. Want to try again? — jimni27 (@jimni27) June 30, 2021

It’s true: Chicago public school teachers actually posted a video of interpretive dance to “express their desire to feel safe” upon returning to classrooms. And as the story above notes, that was January of 2021.

You’ve been fighting for the opposite of this. Literally. — Technically Judicial (@techjudge) June 30, 2021

You did not! You did everything in your power to have them not open. My son was in school full time since august and guess how many times there was an outbreak in his class? ZERO — tina jiva (@tina_neri) June 30, 2021

Hahaha…FYI schools on Long Island were open all year with very few issues. It can be done, done safely and without demands from union politicians — kevin lynch (@ksinch24) June 30, 2021

My kids went to school all year long. No mass covid 19 out breaks, no teachers, or admins got sick.

These folks just need to admit they don’t want to do their jobs and quit. — Duke Silver (@mondodukesilver) June 30, 2021

somehow private schools were able to figure it out — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) June 30, 2021

Remember the fake caskets, the fake tombstones, the self-written obituaries, the fake body bags? While the rest of the nation was back at work?

“We tried to reopen schools safely since April 2020” pic.twitter.com/bcDv4taIf4 — JRP (@JRPSD) June 30, 2021

Usually when people lie, they try to not take a stance where the evidence that they’re lying is quite so readily available. But you do you. — Steve (TX-32) (@orca11) June 30, 2021

Fact checkers are going to need a centrifuge to spin this. — nuclearherbs.crypto 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) June 30, 2021

You may have “tried,” but lots and lots of schools – private schools, albeit – managed to do it no problemo. That’s on you. — Victoria Dougherty (@vicdougherty) June 30, 2021

The ratio on this tweet is virtually infinity. — Evan MPH, MS (@evandubs) June 30, 2021

Please stand in front of my former neighbor and say this. His child committed suicide over losing his junior and senior year of high school. Not once do I recall any teacher union at any level advocating to re-opening schools. I do, however, recall fierce objection to reopening. — T.C. (@ByTCCameron) June 30, 2021

This person enrages me. My school did not miss a day. We made a hybrid schedule work and kids got a full year of school. As AD, I’m also proud to say every sport competed without a hitch. We did it, those other schools could have too. — The Man (@joshmistyman) June 30, 2021

That’s a horrible lie. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 30, 2021

Do you feel ashamed that so many other districts managed to actually do what you are claiming to have tried very hard to do? Because if you don’t, you definitely should. — Gina (@ginana13) June 30, 2021

Your actions during Covid directly contributed to immense harm for so many children. You can exit stage left at any moment, you will not be missed. You should not be anywhere near public education or children at this point. — MissingJB (@maybemoremooney) June 30, 2021

You are a liar and just all around horrible person. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) June 30, 2021

I would love to understand what your definition of “tried” is. — Brad Clark (@bradrclark) June 30, 2021

Teachers Unions are more harmful than asbestos and have more blood on their hands than MS13. — Wolfgang O’Houlihan (@ForeverGrumps) June 30, 2021

I’ve never seen a ratio like this one — Valentin (@wannabegroncho) June 30, 2021

Narrator: they did not try to reopen schools — DBack (@DavidBacklund77) June 30, 2021

My kid’s public K-12 charter has been open and in-person since August 2020. What was stopping you? — Ex-Pedalcabby (@PedalCabby) June 30, 2021

There is no possible way that you believe what you just wrote. — Casey Biemiller (@cbiemiller) June 30, 2021

Do you really think you can get away with such a bald faced lie? Is this what you have to tell yourself at night so you can sleep? — Danny Hudson (@FinEssentials) June 30, 2021

Teachers unions are destroying education. They provide no value to society. Only to lazy teachers who actively hurt the development of children. — Dr. DefineRisk – Team Reality (@DefineRisk) June 30, 2021

It’s been quite a while since I’ve seen a ratio this bad. Well done and well deserved. — Chris Loudestmilk (@clowdermilk89) June 30, 2021

You’d think members of the largest teachers union in the country would pitch in and give Weingarten more than eight likes on her tweet.

