FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
June 30, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com filed a petition on Wednesday asking for Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan to be recused on future antitrust matters related to the company, according to a source familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)