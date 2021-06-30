https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/american-media-gushes-over-xi-on-100-year-anniversary-of-chinese-communist-party/
The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star | Analysis by @Ben_Westcott https://t.co/RHOXSubMBo pic.twitter.com/7nB2O7TWEf
— CNN International (@cnni) June 30, 2021
CNN calls Xi the ‘real star’ of the Chinese Communist Party. They weren’t the only ones.
PARTY TIME: China staged a night of political theater with a mass performance to sing the praises of the ruling communist party, ahead of the 100th anniversary of its foundation. https://t.co/ZFo60a5cir pic.twitter.com/LavMuH7rWI
— ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2021