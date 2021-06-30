https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/30/another-prediction-bites-the-dust-ny-times-25-years-until-eco-catastrophe-warning-hasnt-aged-well/

The list of failed eco-doomsday predictions is long, but there’s always room for one more:

NYTimes whiffs on 1995 prediction of climate catastrophe: “At the most likely rate of rise, some experts say, most of the beaches on the East Coast of the United States would be gone in 25 years.” 25 years was 2020.@JV3MRC https://t.co/jVUQjpzi2G — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 29, 2021

The climate doom-mongers at The @nytimes must now face the reality that their decades-old eco-Armageddon predictions were flat out wrong. https://t.co/q0PBYgfP15 — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) June 29, 2021

We’re shocked!

From Newsbusters:

The Times screeched in a 1995 story how “some of the predicted effects of climate change may now be emerging for the first time or with increasing clarity.” One of the predictions included a “[a] continuing rise in average global sea level, which is likely to amount to more than a foot and a half by the year 2100.” The Times then cautioned that an apocalypse for beach-goers would be a likely result: “At the most likely rate of rise, some experts say, most of the beaches on the East Coast of the United States would be gone in 25 years.” Twenty-five years from 1995 would mean the beaches would be gone by 2020. Newsflash: The East Coast beaches are still intact. U.S. News & World Report even ran a report in May 2020 headlined: “16 Top East Coast Beaches to Visit.”

The Times’ report contained the obligatory “some experts say.” And you know how the predictions of “some experts” usually pan out.

Another prediction bites the dust, the failure list is a long one. #ClimateFraud https://t.co/iqYxPcZPyU — 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗸 (@politicalbones) June 30, 2021

Always wrong with fear mongering. https://t.co/vV7vpXNret — Joe Casalino (@joelaxin2) June 30, 2021

These predictions are never, ever remotely right. Ever. And yet out comes a new global warming doomsday warning and the fear-addicted lemmings eat it up. https://t.co/bKUBAjN55d — Michael Hoff (@MichaelHoff) June 30, 2021

Hey @nytimes, did anyone ever tell you that your eco-Armageddon predictions stink?https://t.co/zMsaNNN347 — Joey Vazquez (@JV3MRC) June 30, 2021

Have they ever gotten ONE right? https://t.co/kMO5QStI8w — Stan Bartsch (@BartschStan) June 29, 2021

We’re still waiting. It’s all about spreading fear as a reason to redistribute wealth under the guise of “saving the planet.”

