A mother in town after dropping her son off at the U.S. Naval Academy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while sitting on the patio of her Annapolis hotel:

The woman was identified in media reports as Michelle Cummings and her son is reportedly on the football team:

What an awful story:

“Please pray for this family, and the justice they are owed,” tweeted Rep. Dan Crenshaw:

And the family has set up a GoFundMe:

