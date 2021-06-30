https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-unveils-gender-neutral-intersex-passports/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
BREAKING TODAY: The Biden administration announcing new passport regs allowing self-identification for trans & intersex people and “X” gender markers. https://t.co/8vauNl5bMQ
— Kate Sosin (@shoeleatherkate) June 30, 2021
Biden admin announces Passport X.
For the first time ever, the federal government will allow nonbinary and intersex people to obtain IDs and passports with an “X” gender marker instead of an “M” or and “F.” The interim policy also removes the requirement that transgender people provide proof of gender transition from a physician, allowing gender diverse Americans to self identify.