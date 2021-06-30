https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-unveils-gender-neutral-intersex-passports/

Biden admin announces Passport X.

For the first time ever, the federal government will allow nonbinary and intersex people to obtain IDs and passports with an “X” gender marker instead of an “M” or and “F.” The interim policy also removes the requirement that transgender people provide proof of gender transition from a physician, allowing gender diverse Americans to self identify.

