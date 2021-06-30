https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2021/06/30/u-s-gas-prices-surge-to-highest-level-in-7-years-ahead-of-july-4-break/

Gas prices across the United States are at their highest level since late 2014 with shortages predicted in the run up to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to AAA, the national average on Tuesday is about $3.11 per gallon and by this weekend, that figure may rise another nickel.

UPI reports further strains will come when as many as 43.6 million Americans hit the road for Independence Day weekend, which runs from Thursday to Monday, extending a trend that became evident earlier this month as prices ticked upwards.

“Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said in a statement Monday.

“Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”

According to AAA, Mississippi ($2.74), Louisiana ($2.75) and Texas ($2.79) have the nation’s least expensive gas — and it’s most expensive in Hawaii ($4.00) and Washington state ($3.74).

At the same time California ($4.28) is continuing an unwanted trend of being at the top of the national price scale.

Some stations won’t have any gasoline to sell due to a shortage of delivery drivers, according to UPI, with rising demand and distribution bottlenecks also playing a factor in the shortages.

According to AAA, the highest recorded average price was $4.114 in July 2008.

