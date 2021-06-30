https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/560943-bill-cosby-set-to-be-released-from-prison-after-court-vacates

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby will be released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction for sexual assault.

The state Supreme Court looked at two parts of the case that Cosby’s attorneys had challenged in an appeal last year: the judge’s decision to allow all five accusers to be called by prosecutors and an agreement that Cosby had with a former prosecutor that he would never be charged.

The court said the previous prosecutor’s decision not to charge Cosby led to his engagement in a civil lawsuit against him, giving testimony which was key in his later conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The circumstances before us here are rare, if not entirely unique,” the court wrote in its opinion.

The justices concluded that Cosby had suffered “far greater” due to the testimonies given at his two trials and rebuffed a suggestion that a third criminal trial be conducted. Instead, they wrote that overturning his conviction would be the only action that would suffice.

“A contrary result would be patently untenable. It would violate long-cherished principles of fundamental fairness. It would be antithetical to, and corrosive of, the integrity and functionality of the criminal justice system that we strive to maintain.”

“For these reasons, Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged.”

Cosby, 83 was convicted in 2018 of three counts of sexual assault against Andrea Constand more than a decade earlier, in one of the key moments of the Me Too movement, which has now apparently been swept away. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison.

More than 60 other women have come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct, usually involving drugs.

DEVELOPING…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

