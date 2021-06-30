https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60dd2fb0bbafd42ff587170e
“How can we offer an account of U.S. constitutional democracy that is simultaneously honest about wrongs of the past without falling into cynicism……
As Californians face another drought, the official consensus response is more rationing. Buy washers that don’t work very well. Install more flow restrictors….
Happily, the spirit of American liberty seems to be awaking from its decades-long slumber. Unless you’ve been living in an underground bunker for the past two……
Be Safe: Don’t Visit Your Dying Parent. Don’t Leave Your House. Don’t Get Married. Don’t Have Children. Don’t … As many observers have noted……
Traditionalist and conservative America once was the U.S. military’s greatest defender. Bipartisan conservatives in Congress ensured generous Pentagon budgets….