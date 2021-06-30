https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/30/bill-kristol-considers-just-2-republicans-to-be-courageous-friends-of-freedom-lincoln-project-geraldo-rivera-agree/

Earlier today, the House of Representatives voted on forming a January 6th commission:

WASHINGTON (AP) — House approves select committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol, with nearly all Republicans voting against. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 30, 2021

In this particular case, “nearly all Republicans voting against” means there were two House GOPers voting in favor. You might not be surprised to know who they are:

BREAKING: The House votes to establish a January 6 commission by a vote of 222-190. Only 2 Republicans – Kinzinger and Cheney – voted in favor of the commission. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 30, 2021

Bill Kristol is hailing the two House Republicans who are assisting the Democrats’ initiative that will no doubt attempt to frame the Capitol riot on 1/6 as the fault of the entire GOP:

In today’s Republican Party, the sincere and courageous friends of freedom are rare. Thank you, @Liz_Cheney.

Thank you, @AdamKinzinger. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 30, 2021

Geraldo Rivera agrees:

Clearly not every Republican thinks the investigation would be anything other than a Democrat opportunity to shape yet more narratives. But Dems clearly seem to appreciate Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and good luck to them in the midterms.

Not surprisingly, The Lincoln Project is also in full support of the Democrats’ latest push:

Investigating a deadly attack on our democracy should have garnered unanimous support. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 30, 2021

Next November will tell how appreciative voters are of these Republicans helping out the Democrats.

