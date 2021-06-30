https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/billionaire-bet-founder-wants-14-trillion-black-reparations-now/

BET Founder Bob Johnson called for a $14.7 Trillion reparations package for 42 million African Americans back in June of last year.

Johnson’s plan will offer a $350,767 one time cash payment to every African American in the US today who are descendants of slaves.

Johnson argued during the pandemic that now is the time to go big with his $14 trillion plan.

Johnson says the big leap will solve the problems in today’s black community.

Johnson added that the $14 trillion will come from redistribution, “Wealth transfer is exactly what’s needed.”

But now Robert Johnson is more urgent.

The BET founder and billionaire is wanting his $14 trillion reparations plan NOW.

VICE.com reported:

The founder of BET is pushing a $14 trillion reparations proposal he says would provide enough to close the giant Black/white wealth gap. Robert L. Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television and America’s first Black billionaire, wants a check. He wants it from the government. And he wants it to come with an apology for slavery, Jim Crow, and hundreds of years of racism. The 75-year-old media magnate owns several homes, heads an asset management firm, and was the first Black person to own a majority stake in an NBA team. He doubts that check will ever come, but he sees a new kind of reparations—being called by a different name so as not be “divisive” or “controversial”—happening already. The new “reparations” is critical race theory education, it’s the housing grant program in Evanston, Illinois, it’s the $5 billion of targeted support and debt relief for Black farmers, and it’s the $50 billion in corporate pledges in the wake of George Floyd’s murder dedicated to combating systemic racism and inequality. (Even though just $250 million, or 0.5%, has actually materialized so far.)

