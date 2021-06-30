https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/06/30/black-mom-killed-by-stray-bullet-wheres-the-outrage-n1458399

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. BLM’s selective outrage over that black mom killed by stray bullet is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

Yuge numbers of parents want to fund students, not systems

Immigrant food vendor beaten at Pride Parade for having the American flag on his cart

French food is racist — merde!

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Her body, her choice, bub.

Black Mom Killed by Stray Bullet

Insanity Wrap can only imagine how much pride Michelle Cummings and her husband must have felt, bringing their son all the way from Houston to Annapolis to begin college at the United States Naval Academy.

According to NBC 4 News, Cummings was “sitting with her husband and another couple at the patio of the Graduate Hotel on West Street about 12:20 a.m. when bullets struck her.”

Medics tried to save her, but having been shot more than once, was declared dead at the scene.

Murdered, on what should have been one of the happiest and proudest days for her and her family.

Cummings wasn’t a drug addict with a heart condition who died in police custody while being arrested for a felony. She was a mom, a family woman, sending her son to further his education and serve his country.

If any black victim of so-called “gun violence” deserves a memorial, it’s Michelle Cummings.

But that won’t happen, and it’s Insanity Wraps’s sad and frustrating duty to tell you why.

Wrong victim: Cummings was part of a nuclear family pursuing some of the best this country has to offer

Wrong killer: Not a cop, probably (given the neighborhood) black

Plus: Mustn’t draw attention to young black man attending Annapolis

To put it bluntly, even from what little we know, Michelle Cummings led the kind of life — of any color — that matters.

But since she can’t be made out to be a victim of “systemic racism,” her life and death are of no matter to the Marxist organization that styles itself as “Black Lives Matter.”

Since Michelle Cummings won’t be remembered by those who only claim her life matters, Insanity Wrap would ask that you take a moment to remember her now.

Sorry for starting on such a dour note today, but these things… well, they matter.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: The Left Is in Panic Mode Over Losing Voters of Color

How About Some Good News?

BREAKING: Support for funding students instead of systems jumped by 10 percentage points: April 2020: 64%

June 2021: 74% Families are waking up. There aren’t any good reasons to fund institutions when we can fund students directly instead. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) June 29, 2021

Ronald Reagan was reelected in 1984 in one of the biggest electoral and popular vote landslides in American history.

His share of the popular vote was just under 60%.

That means “funding students instead of systems” now enjoys very nearly 25% more support than even Reagan did at the height of his popularity.

Those are figures you can take to your next school board meeting, to your state representative, and to your congresscritter and both senators.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Earlier this week, Insanity Wrap showed you a brief clip of an Egyptian immigrant being beaten last weekend at New York’s gay “Pride Parade.”

It was a Twitter clip (screencap above) because for some mysterious reason you can’t find it on YouTube.

Now we have details:

65-year-old Egyptian immigrant Nader Hassaneen came out of retirement from being a street vendor back on Sunday, to help a friend of his son. The food cart worker was severely beaten at some time before 11 pm Sunday evening, on the grounds of an accusation by a “Pride Parade” crowd that he made a hateful slur, according to the New York Post. “I would never do that. I don’t have a problem with them, I know it was their parade. It was their day. They came out to have fun and enjoy themselves,” Hassaneen said. Hassaneen explained to the Post that what happened that night was that a woman yanked an American flag off of his cart and demanded a Pride flag be flown instead. He told the woman not to do that to his cart. His friend said the same.

He was beaten for flying the American flag.

Seriously, Insanity Wrap can’t apologize enough for the tone of much of today’s column, but we have to go where the crazy is.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Project Veritas exposes ‘illegal electioneering’ in NYC mayoral race—county interpreter fired within hourshttps://t.co/G1ECo2VKlu — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 29, 2021

There are two things Insanity Wrap reads a lot of: Stories just like this one, and assurances that there’s nothing wrong with how we run our elections.

We must be the craziest person in the world today.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Put. The baguette. Down.

Croissant, baguette, camembert, Boeuf Bourguignon, the wines of Chateauneuf-du-Pape…

All so very naughty:

A law professor has suggested that France’s food is racist. A video of Mathilde Cohen, discussing “food whiteness” at a seminar organised by the elite Sciences Po and Nanterre University outside Paris, has provoked consternation in France, where cuisine is seen as a cornerstone of the national identity.

Spoiler alert: Mathilde is not a Frenchwoman: “Cohen, from Connecticut University, suggested that French eating habits reinforced the ‘dominance’ of white people over ethnic minorities.”

Insanity Wrap’s guess — and it is just a guess — is that Cohen can never remember which fork to use, and chalks it up to racism.

For what it’s worth, we looked up Cohen’s published works and just the titles stink like over-aged brie left out in the sun.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Desperate De Blasio Performs the Triple-Lindy of Flip-Flops

So, Who Has Any Guess How This Will Turn Out?

Portland will no longer enforce many traffic violationshttps://t.co/rSJnyy2s4I pic.twitter.com/RNXWd6cQXZ — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) June 30, 2021

Leave your predictions in the comments.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

—

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

