http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/CQyGJecglVg/blackouts-the-new-normal.php

The “green” energy boom has devastated America’s electric grid. Americans are used to having reliable electricity, but across the country dispatchable energy sources–coal, nuclear, in some cases natural gas–are being replaced with unreliable sources, i.e. wind and solar. The result is increasing fragility of the grid, which is being manifested in blackouts.

First there were rolling blackouts in California. Then a polar vortex led to brownouts in Minnesota, with residents being told not to take hot showers and some being put up in motels. More recently, there was a disastrous blackout across much of Texas. Next, as we wrote here, California asked drivers of electric vehicles to charge them during the day rather than in the evening to avoid peak electricity usage. California wants its residents to dry their clothes before 6 p.m., too.

Today, New York sent out an alert telling its residents to “reduce electricity use ‘IMMEDIATELY’ to avoid blackouts”:

JUST IN – New York City mayor urges citizens to reduce electricity use “IMMEDIATELY” to avoid blackouts. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 30, 2021

It is no coincidence, obviously, that New York closed its Indian Point nuclear power plant, which reliably produced 1,036 MW of electricity, on April 30.

So far, blackouts and rationing have been associated with hot or cold temperatures. But the problem of inadequate supply of reliable energy is growing inexorably, and the frequency of blackouts and brownouts will continue to spread as we rely on more “green”–i.e., unreliable–energy. Wind turbines create electricity only around 40% of the time, and solar panels are even less useful. The laws of physics dictate that if we rely on energy sources that usually don’t work, widespread electricity shortages are inevitable. These trends will only accelerate as jurisdictions mandate electricity-devouring electric cars.

The United States is rapidly approaching third-world status, with electricity being rationed or available only during certain times of day. That status is inevitable if the current “green” fad continues to hold sway. Will Americans stand for it? I don’t think so. Democrats might go along with third-world power, but the rest of us won’t. Every time someone flips the switch and the lights don’t go on, another opponent of “green” energy will be born.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

