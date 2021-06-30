https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/blm-murals-george-floyd-breonna-taylor-get-makeover-peaceful-protesters/

Black Lives Matter murals of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor received a makeover by “mostly peaceful” vandals in Louisville, Kentucky.

The murals appear to have been painted by the same group that vandalized statues of Floyd last week in New York and New Jersey, as “Patriot Front” was tagged around each.

LEX 18 reports “a worker said security video shows two people at the wall, which was found splattered with blue paint, at about 1:30 a.m. She said one person on video used a spray gun while the other kept watch.”

Another mural of Taylor in Louisville, on a basketball court, was defaced with tire marks last week.

ABC7 reported that a Floyd statue located in Brooklyn was also vandalized the day before “Juneteenth”. The vandalism is now being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to provide in the investigation.

A statue of Floyd that was erected outside of City Hall in Newark to commemorate Juneteenth was also covered with black paint last Thursday.

These “mostly peaceful protests” against BLM are clearly being taken far more seriously than when statues of our Founding Fathers were vandalized during the riots and chaos last summer.

