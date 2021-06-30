https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/flying-car-completes-test-first-flight-video/

Posted by Kane on June 30, 2021 1:14 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



The BMW-powered AirCar has completed a 35-minute test flight between two airports in Slovakia.  Morgan Stanley predicts the sector could grow to $1.5 trillion in value by 2040.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...