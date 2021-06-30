https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/flying-car-completes-test-first-flight-video/
The BMW-powered AirCar has completed a 35-minute test flight between two airports in Slovakia. Morgan Stanley predicts the sector could grow to $1.5 trillion in value by 2040.
A prototype Aircar created by Prof Stefan Klein has completed a 35-minute flight between Nitra and Bratislava airports, Slovakia. It has BMW engine and runs on regular petrol. It flies 1,000km at 8,200ft, It takes two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from car into aircraft. pic.twitter.com/5koSSPh5z8
— Ndzavi Derrick .CBA (@NdzaviDerrick) June 30, 2021