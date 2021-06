https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-bill-cosby-is-a-free-man-pa-supreme-court-vacates-conviction/

Bill Cosby is set to be a free man after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court issued an opinion to vacate his conviction. FULL STORY –> https://t.co/J8ZoHsVI5A pic.twitter.com/AmpGhPEz5I — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) June 30, 2021

Bill Cosby will walk out of a Pennsylvania state prison a free man, after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court issued an opinion to vacate his conviction. The former comedian had appealed to the court in December when his lawyers argued that Cosby’s entire life was put on trial that caused him to suffer unquantifiable prejudice.

The Supreme Court agreed to review two aspects of the case that Cosby’s lawyers challenged. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers. The other examined Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged.

The 83-year-old has been in SCI Phoenix, a state prison outside of Philadelphia, after a jury convicted him in 2018 of three aggravated indecent assault counts—and the court deemed the elderly inmate a ‘sexually violent predator’ for posing an ‘imminent safety risk to women.’

