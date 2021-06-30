https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/30/breaking-bill-cosby-ordered-released-from-prison-after-pa-supreme-court-overturns-his-sexual-assault-conviction/

Breaking news out of Pennsylvania:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 30, 2021

Ruling here:

This ruling “centers around the 2004 decision by Montgomery County DA Bruce Castor to decline to prosecute Cosby, which led to his compelled testimony in civil proceedings – which implicated him in the crime and led to prosecution by a subsequent DA’:

For those unfamiliar, this ruling centers around the 2004 decision by Montgomery County DA Bruce Castor to decline to prosecute Cosby, which led to his compelled testimony in civil proceedings – which implicated him in the crime and led to prosecution by a subsequent DA. pic.twitter.com/OK0uTCyhCY — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) June 30, 2021

He should be out today:

A source says Bill Cosby will be out of prison in hours. Conviction has been vacated. — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) June 30, 2021

Cosby had served more than two years in prison before today’s ruling:

BREAKING: Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction after finding that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged. The 83-year-old comedian has served more than two years in prison. https://t.co/1MufDs2yjP — The Associated Press (@AP) June 30, 2021

And he was denied parole earlier this year after he refused to participate in a sex offender treatment program:

The Pennsylvania Parole Board denied Bill Cosby’s petition for parole earlier this month, citing his refusal to complete a sex offender treatment program https://t.co/RsR4SKMbqe — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 27, 2021

