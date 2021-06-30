https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/30/breaking-bill-cosby-ordered-released-from-prison-after-pa-supreme-court-overturns-his-sexual-assault-conviction/

Breaking news out of Pennsylvania:

Ruling here:

This ruling “centers around the 2004 decision by Montgomery County DA Bruce Castor to decline to prosecute Cosby, which led to his compelled testimony in civil proceedings – which implicated him in the crime and led to prosecution by a subsequent DA’:

He should be out today:

Cosby had served more than two years in prison before today’s ruling:

And he was denied parole earlier this year after he refused to participate in a sex offender treatment program:

***

