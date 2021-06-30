https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-former-defense-secretary-donald-rumsfeld-dead-at-88/

GLOVES OFF: Bernie RIPS Biden, Says ‘Wrong Big Time’ on War in Iraq, Wall Street

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.16.19

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders ripped former Vice President Joe Biden in an interview published Tuesday; saying the Democratic frontrunner was “wrong big time” about the War in Iraq.

“In some of his most forceful criticism to date against 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he has some ‘pretty significant’ policy differences with the former vice president as he assailed his stances on trade, Wall Street regulation and more,” reports Fox News.

“In an interview Tuesday with the Washington Post, Sanders also slammed Republican President Trump over his controversial tweets directed at Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and three fellow first-term progressive lawmakers. He called Trump a ‘racist’ and a ‘bigot,’” adds Fox.

Sanders’ criticism comes just one day after Biden released his own healthcare plan; a direct rebuke of Bernie’s ‘Medicare for All’ proposal.

Biden promoted his new plan online Monday; breaking with fellow Democrats like Bernie Sanders who seek to ban private health insurance options for every single American.

The Affordable Care Act was a historic achievement. 20 million Americans gained coverage. Over 100 million with pre-existing conditions finally got protection. We can’t tear it down. So today, I’m releasing my plan to Protect & Build on Obamacare: https://t.co/RIhlOcOWK8 pic.twitter.com/laDUcIhRjM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2019

“I give people the option,” Biden said. “If you like your health care plan, your employer-based plan, you can keep it.”

Biden repeats Obamacare lie: “if you like your health care plan…you can keep it”https://t.co/hsKilztB5t pic.twitter.com/ci7SKC6QTH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2019

“You get full coverage, and you can stay with your plan if you like it. You can stay with your employer-based plan, or you can move on. I think it’s the quickest, most reasonable, rational and best way to get to universal coverage,” he added.

“I understand the appeal of Medicare for All, but folks supporting it should be clear that it means getting rid of ObamaCare, and I’m not for that,” Biden concluded.

Read the full report at Fox News.