The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to file criminal charges on Thursday against former President Donald Trump’s business and one of its top executives for tax-related crimes.

“The charges [are] against the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Mr. Trump himself isn’t expected to be charged, his lawyer said. Mr. Weisselberg has rejected prosecutors’ attempts at gaining his cooperation, according to people familiar with the matter.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

