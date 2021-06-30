https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-nyc-board-elections-admits-leaving-135000-test-ballots-system-prior-election/

This is what happens when corrupt Democrats run elections. The power-hungry jackals eventually turn on each other and it becomes a complete cluster.

First, it was the Iowa Democrat caucuses, then the New York state primary, and now it’s the 2021 mayoral race in New York City.

But they want us to believe the 2020 election was safe and secure?

The New York City Board of Elections admitted on Tuesday that they left 135,000 test ballots on their machines prior to the election. These votes were included in the election night results.



But this would surely NEVER happen in a national election, right?

TRENDING: President Trump’s Alabama Rally Cancelled Just Days Before His July 3rd Speech — Park Commissioner Cancels the Event After 45th President Was Invited as Guest Speaker

If you needed more proof that voting machines should be outlawed, there it is.

Paper ballots won’t do this.

We are aware there is a discrepancy in the unofficial RCV round by round elimination report. We are working with our RCV technical staff to identify where the discrepancy occurred. We ask the public, elected officials and candidates to have patience. — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) June 29, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

