Partisan bickering is on the upswing, but one blue state’s recent announcement seems to take it to a new level.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced this week that none of his state’s taxpayer dollars will be used to fund travel to several Republican states because of new laws that the far-left in California considers anti-LGBT. “Assembly Bill 1887 is about aligning our dollars with our values,” Bonta said. “When states discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, California law requires our office to take action. These new additions to the state-funded travel restrictions list are about exactly that. It’s been 52 years to the day since the Stonewall Riots began, but that same fight remains all too alive and well in this country. Rather than focusing on solving real issues, some politicians think it’s in their best interest to demonize trans youth and block life-saving care. Make no mistake: We’re in the midst of an unprecedented wave of bigotry and discrimination in this country — and the State of California is not going to support it.”

The states included are Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia. These states were added to California’s pre-existing list, which now brings it to 17 states […]

