https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60dd9220bbafd42ff58720b8
In China’s largest such display to date, 15 J-20 jets flew in formation over Beijing’s historic landmark as part of a public celebration to commemorate the founding of the Communist Party 100 years ag…
The Philippines’ volcanology and seismology agency has raised its warning level for volcanic activity from level two to level three, after the Taal volcano spewed a plume a kilometer into the air….
Officials in the Australian state of New South Wales have warned that the current two-week lockdown has failed to curb the spread of the Delta Covid variant, with new cases springing up for a third co…
America’s gun background check system, designed to keep weapons out of the hands of people who might use them in crimes, has struggled to keep up with record fi……