Rep. Liz Cheney said Thursday she is “honored” to be named to the select committee tasked with probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Cheney, one of two House Republicans who earlier this week voted in favor of forming the committee, was appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

“I’m honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee,” Cheney said in a statement. “Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814. That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power.”

Cheney is also one of 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge he incited the riot, to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as president.

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again. Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner,” she continued. “Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, called Cheney’s appointment to the committee “Fantastic news.”

Cheney and GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger were the only Republican lawmakers to vote in favor of establishing the committee.

