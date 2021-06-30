https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560984-cheney-kinzinger-back-jan-6-select-committee

Only two of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President TrumpDonald TrumpHouse passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact How energy will steer the Alaska Senate race MORE for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, Reps. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyPelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee Kinzinger on Trump event: ‘Rally of a loser president’ Gosar’s siblings press for his removal from Congress: ‘Traitor to this country’ MORE (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerPelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee Kinzinger on Trump event: ‘Rally of a loser president’ Kinzinger says he hasn’t spoken to McCarthy in months MORE (Ill.), backed creating a select committee to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

While 35 House Republicans voted last month to create an independent bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6, only two of them endorsed a House select committee in the largely party-line 222-190 vote on Wednesday.

Neither Cheney nor Kinzinger has ruled out the possibility of serving on the committee if asked by Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOmar says she doesn’t regret past comments on Israel House panel votes to create plaque honoring police who served on Jan. 6 House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol MORE (D-Calif.), who has indicated she may include a Republican among her eight picks for slots on the 13-member panel.

Cheney, who was ousted from her third-ranking House GOP leadership post in May over her anti-Trump rhetoric and actions, blasted her party’s leaders in a statement ahead of the vote for failing to push back against Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him.

Some House Republicans have since tried to downplay the severity of the attack by the mob of Trump’s supporters who were trying to stop Congress from ratifying President Biden Joe BidenCriminal justice group urges clemency for offenders released to home confinement during pandemic Progressive poll: Majority supports passing Biden agenda through reconciliation Transportation moves to ban airline ticket sales to Belarus amid arrest of opposition journalist MORE‘s electoral victory, including questioning whether they were really the former president’s followers and comparing it to a “normal tourist visit.”

“Since January 6th, the courage of my party’s leaders has faded. But the threat to our Republic has not,” Cheney said. “On an almost daily basis, Donald Trump repeats the same statements that provoked violence before. His attacks on our Constitution are accelerating. Our responsibility is to confront these threats, not appease and deflect.”

Cheney added that she would have preferred an independent bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 instead, acknowledging that “it is right to be wary of an overly partisan inquiry.” But since Senate Republicans blocked legislation to establish such a commission last month, Cheney argued that the select committee “is our only remaining option.”

Kinzinger similarly said that the select committee was the best remaining option “to conduct a thorough investigation of this most egregious attack on the Capitol.”

“With the number of conspiracy theories being perpetuated by media outlets and spreading wildly online, we have to push back with the facts and ensure what happened on January 6th never happens again. We have to put the partisan political divisions aside and put the interests of our country and our democracy at the forefront. And as I said before, we cannot let fear stop us from doing what is right,” Kinzinger said.

But the other eight Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January — Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerHouse panel votes to create plaque honoring police who served on Jan. 6 Smithsonian names National Museum of the American Latino board of trustees Biden needles GOP touting rescue plan they opposed: ‘Some people have no shame’ MORE (Wash.), John Katko John Michael KatkoHouse lawmakers propose major budget increase for key cyber agency Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee This week: Democrats move forward with Jan. 6 probe MORE (N.Y.), Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezTrump, GOP return to border to rev up base Trump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return to rally stage Trump set to return to stage with Ohio rally MORE (Ohio), Peter Meijer Peter MeijerWhite House backs repeal of 2002 war authorization Vandalism at Rep. Mace’s home sparks bipartisan outcry Sunday shows – Infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission dominate MORE (Mich.), Dan Newhouse Daniel (Dan) Milton NewhouseProgressives nearly tank House Democrats’ Capitol security bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Senate path uncertain after House approves Jan. 6 panel House lawmakers unveil bill to end ban on Postal Service shipments of alcohol MORE (Wash.), Tom Rice Hugh (Tom) Thompson RiceThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden-Putin meeting to dominate the week Progressives nearly tank House Democrats’ Capitol security bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Senate path uncertain after House approves Jan. 6 panel MORE (S.C.), Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonFauci: Emails highlight confusion about Trump administration’s mixed messages early in pandemic Why Republican politicians are sticking with Trump Progressives nearly tank House Democrats’ Capitol security bill MORE (Mich.) and David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoProgressives nearly tank House Democrats’ Capitol security bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Senate path uncertain after House approves Jan. 6 panel Five takeaways on the House’s return to budget earmarks MORE (Calif.) — voted the party line on Wednesday, arguing that a select committee composed of mostly Democrats would be overly partisan.

All of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump had backed the commission bill last month.

Herrera Beutler — who was highly critical of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, voted to impeach him afterward and supported the formation of an independent commission to investigate the attack — argued the select committee wouldn’t be taken seriously.

“If we move forward in a partisan manner, the truth about Jan. 6 will never be fully known — or respected,” she said.

Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee who negotiated the commission bill and voted to impeach Trump, also said the select committee was the wrong approach.

“It would be a turbo-charged partisan exercise, not an honest fact-finding body that the American people and the Capitol Police deserve,” Katko said ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyHouse panel votes to create plaque honoring police who served on Jan. 6 OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Supreme Court rules that pipeline can seize land from New Jersey | Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development | Kevin McCarthy sets up task forces on climate, other issues The Hill’s Morning Report – McConnell pressures Dem leaders to follow Biden’s infrastructure lead MORE (R-Calif.) will be able to name five members to the select committee. But Katko indicated he has no interest in serving on the panel.

“Recognizing the deeply disappointing departure this represents from a truly bipartisan solution, I have a hard time envisioning a scenario where I would participate, if asked,” Katko said.

Earlier in the day, Kinzinger had confirmed in an interview with Fox 32 Chicago that he would vote in favor of the resolution, though he said he would have preferred the bipartisan commission.

“I’ll be voting for this today. It’s not my favorite option, but the point is we can’t keep pretending that Jan. 6 didn’t happen. We need full accounting for it, and then we can move on,” Kinzinger said.

Mike Lillis and Jordan Williams contributed. Updated at 4:42 p.m.

