⚡️⚡️#BREAKING!😡😡

The DNA home kits you used to find out your ancestry and sent your saliva in the mail…

Ended up in CHINA! They keep copies! BGI is mapping American genome!

P.S. BGI is China! pic.twitter.com/AHqUtj3zJ7

— SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@scuba2024) June 29, 2021