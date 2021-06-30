https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/chris-hayes-deploys-nazi-term-while-suggesting-that-conspiracy-theorizing-and-delegitimization-of-elections-have-been-uniquely-gop-practices/

Yesterday, MSNBC host Chris Hayes couldn’t help but note the popularity of “humiliation fetishes” among conservatives, conveniently ignoring the fact that he is a liberal who hosts a show on MSNBC, where low ratings are the least of their problems.

Shortly thereafter, Hayes also made an observation about another uniquely conservative phenomenon: delegitimizing elections.

Genuinely problematic origins of the term “Big Lie” aside …

… it’s pretty telling that Chris didn’t learn from his past attempts to pin election conspiracy theories on Republicans.

So here we are. Again. The conspiracy-theorizing and delegitimization of elections won’t stay contained to the GOP because the Democrats have already been at it for years.

The conspiracy theories are coming from inside the White House. You gonna say something, Chris Hayes?

Better sit everything out from now on, just to be safe.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...