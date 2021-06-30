https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/30/cnn-calls-robin-diangelos-new-book-nice-racism-hard-hitting-matt-taibbi-says-its-a-juggernaut-of-cringe/

“White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo is keeping the anti-racism grift going with a new book called, “Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm.” We’re going to name and shame here: CNN assigned John Blake to interview DiAngelo, and he writes of her “hard-hitting” new book, the follow-up to her “anti-racist classic”:

If you’re a White person who is now rewinding every conversation you’ve had with a person of color to see if you flashed your “I am not a racist” credentials, then you might understand the power of DiAngelo’s hard-hitting new book, “Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm.” In it DiAngelo delivers a systematic takedown of what she calls “well-meaning Whiteness” — how well-intentioned White people unwittingly reinforce racism. DiAngelo deploys many of the same skills that made “White Fragility,” which topped the bestseller lists last summer as the nation grappled with the fallout from George Floyd’s murder, an anti-racist classic. She has a gift for taking abstract racial issues and explaining them in accessible terms through concrete examples and colorful phrases. “Nice Racism” is built around a startling claim: White progressives can cause the most daily harm to people of color.

Whoa, white progressives are the real racists? CNN is reporting real news!

The thing is, no one’s talking about CNN’s review; it’s Matt Taibbi’s write-up on Substack that, though behind a paywall, has people talking.

Reading Robin DiAngelo is like being strapped to an ice floe in a vast ocean while someone applies metronome hammer-strikes to the the same spot on your temporal bone over and over: https://t.co/S9pl7UYBQS — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 30, 2021

“Short of something like selling anthrax spores or encouraging people to explore sexual feelings toward nine year-olds, is there a worse idea than suggesting — demanding — that people get in touch with their white identity?” @mtaibbi https://t.co/s1aReapaRd — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 30, 2021

Remember back when we showed you the PowerPoint slide listing characteristics of white supremacy, and among them was “individualism?” DiAngelo agrees:

.@mtaibbi has robin diangelo’s number 🧲 “The ideology of individualism is dependent on a denial of the past as relevant to the present… Individualism denies the significance of race.” — Robin DiAngelo “Individualism is for f*gs.” — Richard Spencerhttps://t.co/47O3i6eq6j — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 30, 2021

Basically, individualism is a central facet of liberalism, of a free society. Beware of those who would try to pressure you out of it. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 30, 2021

This is mental: pic.twitter.com/UbVtshFlWR — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 30, 2021

The “Vanilla Ice of Antiracism” — classic.

“…a juggernaut of cringe that’s already secured a place as one of the great carnival grifts of all time.” This Truth is so beautiful.

Thank you. — Debtpocalypse (@Debtpocalypse) June 30, 2021

“Instead of trying to amp down her racial anxiety out of basic decency, this author fed hers steroids and protein shakes, growing it to brontosaurus size before dressing it in neon diapers and parading it across America for years in a juggernaut of cringe… — Mike Andrews (@act8585) June 30, 2021

…that’s already secured a place as one of the great carnival grifts of all time.” El oh el — Mike Andrews (@act8585) June 30, 2021

“I proceeded to spend the evening telling them how racist my family was. I shared every racist joke, story, and comment I could remember my family ever making…” What is wrong with this woman? — Yukon Cornelius, Ph.D. (@Y_Cornelius_1) June 30, 2021

She, herself and only herself obviously has problems. How about simply treating other humans as other humans.

People to people, works great! — . (@bethann354) June 30, 2021

Let’s end racism by *checks notes* prioritizing racial identities? — Adam R. Carmack (@AdamRCarmack) June 30, 2021

and she’ll come to your business and explain it to you for a mere $6k/hr. i want to see her financials, especially charitable contributions. — Richard Herrell (@rkherrell) June 30, 2021

Someone having a Ph.D. has never necessarily implied brilliance, but has always implied having a real education.

Now it doesn’t imply either. It could just mean that someone with an ax to grind gathered with sociology profs and listened to gibberish until her mind became mush. — The Unsought UNSUB (@kevinmbeck) June 30, 2021

It means you had the money or were willing to incur the debt to go to school for another few years. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) June 30, 2021

Pointing out hypocrisy does nothing. They are deaf to reason, and imagine they are above consequences. — Galdr (@Galdrwoods) June 30, 2021

Not surprising a white woman is the lead race grifter.

The Karens rule America, and are never blamed for their crimes and failings. — MJ Beee (@beee_mj) June 30, 2021

To be honest, white women have taken a lot of flak; we’ve written quite a few posts about it. Blue-check Saira Rao called white women the greatest villains of all time.

Honestly I think sex attraction to 9 year olds is getting less heat — C. L. Donley (@C_L_Donley) June 30, 2021

Or introducing your toddler to “kink culture.”

1. Have a feeling. 2. Project it onto others. 3. Call that “scholarship”. — Nervous Neanderthal (@NervousNeander1) June 30, 2021

She sounds like a fun dinner guest. — Ian O’Donoghue (@enpsych_) June 30, 2021

I’m pretty sure black people don’t appreciate this. — Tsukkomi Variant (@ljenkins314) June 30, 2021

Do we think these stories are real? Or, has she created a (at least somewhat) fictional character? — Herodotus Jaguar (@HerodotusJaguar) June 30, 2021

The anecdotes in the original “micro-aggression” papers are equally questionable. But maybe the larger issue is whether it would even matter. Charlatans are rarely inconvenienced by tests of empirical claims, or for that matter, alternative interpretations of those claims. — heddon_flafish (@heddon_flafish) June 30, 2021

It’s like an episode of the office — susan marsh (@MarshDuxfemina) June 30, 2021

She’s the Michael Scott of anti-racism. — No try = no fail (@StillTr05207382) June 30, 2021

This type of confessional is self-aggrandizing and weird. Imagine being so devoid of meaningful interaction outside of your own race since childhood to the point where you act this way as an adult. She poses like she’s betraying some universal truth of whiteness and it’s gross. — wanna cyber (@warmdemanding) June 30, 2021

Being sophomoric used to really mean something. She’s a person of average intelligence who thinks she’s really onto something but has yet to make the *next* step in the amazing journey she feels compelled to share with all of us, in exchange for large sums of money. — Downhill Racer (@intersectoid) June 30, 2021

In this depiction, black people are hyperwoke, brittle and white obsessed.. I swear, the typical black person isn’t an op ed writer for the NYT. — Brandon (@Amb8819) June 30, 2021

I think Robin DiAngelo is what used to be called “clueless,” but is now called having “low emotional intelligence.” She seems completely unaware of the realities of REAL LIFE outside of her little guilt-obsessed world. — Jill Olson (@jillannolson) June 30, 2021

It’s easy to identify the real racists as they repeatedly insist they’re not. A non racist person says nothing and treats everyone with respect but panderers gotta pander. — Morgan.M. (@Morg3nDallas) June 30, 2021

This woman is deeply ashamed of her own racism, and makes a career out of projecting her own inner struggle on to all other white people. — Racnad (@Racnad) June 30, 2021

Discovering one’s own racism and then assuming that everyone else must be the same way, is some classic white lady shit 😂 — Barney Coemans (@BCoemans) June 30, 2021

Every one of my close friends who’s black has told me, within the last year, that white acquaintances have been calling them, basically as if they’re clergy, to express their antiracism, ask how they’re doing, and get some kind of absolution. This is a mental illness. — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) June 30, 2021

Crazy people do crazy stuff and then morons buy their books. — Mark Milton (@boa2112) June 30, 2021

Watch for more glowing reviews in the mainstream press as DiAngelo does her book tour.

