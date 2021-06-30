https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/cnns-jim-acosta-booed-trump-border-presser-video/

CNN anchor Jim Acosta is obsessed with Donald Trump and made the journey all the way to the US-Mexico border to harass the former president.

HUNDREDS of supporters greeted President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday during their trip to the US southern border in Texas.

Jim Acosta got booed by Trump supporters when he asked a question about the January 6 Capitol riot.

Jim Acosta was desperately trying to “get Trump” with a “gotcha” question and he got booed.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: USB DRIVES Were Suspiciously Stolen, Transferred and Inserted Into Voting Systems Used in Swing States in 2020 Election

VIDEO:

First Mo Brooks and now Trump. Jim Acosta gets booed by the audience after he asks Trump:

“Mr. Trump will you apologize about Jan 6th? “ This is how you deal with CNN. If only other Republicans paid attention. pic.twitter.com/lIoIc6HnjY — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) June 30, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

