Earlier today CNN’s Jim Acosta was among reporters who weren’t happy at being denied access to a meeting at the border that featured former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, among others:

But eventually, an opportunity did present itself. But what was Acosta’s question? Not surprisingly it had absolutely nothing to do with the crisis at the border, so CNN’s intrepid Resistance reporter got booed:

Nobody actually expected Acosta to stay on the subject and get more information about the border disaster, did they? Here’s what it sounded like:

Acosta must have felt at home again!

Naturally Acosta wasn’t about to focus on the crisis the Biden administration caused at the border. After all, he’s done his best these last few years to help Democrats spin the issue and he wasn’t about to risk ruining that.

