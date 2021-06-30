https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/30/cnns-jim-acosta-gets-booed-at-trumps-border-event-after-trying-to-change-the-subject/

Earlier today CNN’s Jim Acosta was among reporters who weren’t happy at being denied access to a meeting at the border that featured former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, among others:

TX Gov. Abbott and his staff are blocking press access to his event today with Trump. They’ve decided to turn their roundtable discussion into a “pool” coverage event. However, in addition to pool, Abbott’s team is selectively allowing certain non-pool outlets into the event. pic.twitter.com/9MNOvfLU1Z — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 30, 2021

But eventually, an opportunity did present itself. But what was Acosta’s question? Not surprisingly it had absolutely nothing to do with the crisis at the border, so CNN’s intrepid Resistance reporter got booed:

At border event with Trump and Abbott I asked Trump if he’s going to apologize for January 6. He did not respond. Crowd of mostly GOP members and staff booed. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 30, 2021

Nobody actually expected Acosta to stay on the subject and get more information about the border disaster, did they? Here’s what it sounded like:

CUCK ACOSTA: Watch as Jim Acosta makes a fool out of himself by getting BOO’d during Trump’s border tour While migrants are being human smuggled via Border Crisis in real time, this moron decides to make Trump’s border visit about Jan 6th pic.twitter.com/hVL5HuSnsw — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 30, 2021

.@Acosta gets booed by GOP congressional members after shouting to Trump if he will apologize for January 6th at the conclusion of his speech by the border wall. pic.twitter.com/eJtVIc8gIs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2021

Acosta must have felt at home again!

Trump is at the border and Jim Acosta is getting booed while asking him questions. What year is it? https://t.co/h6X3HJKB1Z — Jason Russell (@JRussellMI) June 30, 2021

Naturally Acosta wasn’t about to focus on the crisis the Biden administration caused at the border. After all, he’s done his best these last few years to help Democrats spin the issue and he wasn’t about to risk ruining that.

